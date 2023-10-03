Illustration of cashew nuts. (Shutterstock)

Himedik.com – Various natural foods actually have many functions for health if consumed appropriately. This time, let’s discuss the health benefits of cashew nuts. These nuts, which have a delicious taste and a fairly high price on the market, contain many nutrients that the body needs.

To find out the nutrients contained in cashew nuts, complete with their benefits, you can read the brief explanation below.

Nutritional Content of Cashew Nuts

As many people already know, cashew nuts come from the cashew or cashew fruit. Quoted from Alodokter, the content it has is quite dense, starting from carbohydrates, protein, fat, fiber, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, vitamin B, calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, to iron.

It is clear that from these nutrients, there will be many benefits that can be obtained, right?

Benefits of Cashew Nuts for Health

So, to see the benefits for health, you can pay attention to the following short points.

1. Prevention of Amnesia

Because they contain iron and copper, cashew nuts can help optimize red blood cell production. As a result, amnesia can be prevented, because there are always enough red blood cells in the body.

Illustration of Cashew Nuts (pixabay).

2. Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

Cashews can help a person reduce bad cholesterol levels because they contain rich fiber, vitamins and minerals. Regular consumption is believed to help a person prevent cardiovascular disease.

3. Become a source of energy

These nuts contain healthy calories and fat. At least 150 calories in every 30 gram serving of cashew nuts. There are also 12 grams of fat in it, and it can be a good source of energy for the body.

4. Maintaining Weight

With high protein and fiber content, this food is included in an effective diet menu. Consuming the right amount helps the body feel full for longer, so that less food is consumed.

5. Maintain eye health

Rich in antioxidants, cashew nuts are one of the foods that can help maintain eye health. Regular consumption will provide optimal benefits for you.

That’s it, a little discussion about the benefits of cashew nuts for body health. Remember, make sure the amount of consumption is not excessive so that optimal benefits can be obtained. Hopefully this is useful, and happy continuing activities!