The United States is preparing to deploy additional Patriot and THAAD missile systems to the Middle East to defend Israel. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) Department of Defense announced plans to send an undisclosed number of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot missile systems to the Middle East.

The two main reasons for deploying additional missile systems are to help defense Israel and protecting American troops in the Middle East.

The Defense Department’s announcement came late Saturday at a time when the situation in the Middle East was critical due to fears that the Israel-Hamas war would drag in other parties and spread to various parts of the region.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US will deploy additional THAAD and Patriot batteries to locations across the Middle East to increase force protection for US forces there.

“After detailed discussions with President (Joe) Biden regarding the recent escalation by Iran and its proxy forces in the Middle East region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense’s posture in the region,” Austin said in a press release.

“These steps will increase regional deterrence efforts, increase the protection of US forces in the region, and help Israel’s defense,” added the Pentagon boss.

Austin listed the THAAD and Patriot deployments alongside other steps already taken, including the deployment of two carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and CENTCOM areas of responsibility to strengthen US capabilities.

“Finally, I have placed a number of additional forces on standby to deploy orders as part of prudent emergency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to respond quickly if necessary,” he said.

The US Defense Secretary did not elaborate on the alleged escalation by Iran and its proxies.

To date, arch-rival Israel’s statements regarding the Palestinian-Israeli crisis have remained measured and restrained, with Tehran not only denying any connection to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but also joining Russia, China, Turkey and other countries. called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.