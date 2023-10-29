Suara.com – Nikita Mirzani admits that her life now is different from before. The mother of three admitted that in the past her life was dark, namely that she was often controlled, asked to make a fuss and felt depressed.

This was said by Nikita Mirzani in a video re-shared by the Tiktok account.

“My life used to be gray, my life used to be dark, it seemed like it was always cloudy, I couldn’t go anywhere, I was told to make a fuss, I felt like I was depressed,” said Nikita Mirzani, quoted by Suara.com by the Tiktok account @nikita.mirzani7, Sunday (29/10/2023).

However, Nikita Mirzani said that her life currently feels happy, especially having her friends who always accompany her.

He also mentioned the names of friends and colleagues such as skincare entrepreneur Doctor Oky Pratama, Mail, Luna Maya, Ayu Ting Ting, Soimah and Melaney Ricardo.

“Now I like Doctor Oky who never left me, Mae who never left me, my friends from elementary school, like my friends for decades, Ms. Tari, Rei, Blake, Andre Blake, Mail, Ayu, happy That’s it for me, just being with them is enough, and if I want to hang out, at least if I want to hang out I’m invited by Luna Maya, Melaney Ricardo, Melani Kartadinata, Ms. Magda, so, I’m happy. I’ve already done this, I don’t want to add more ,” said Nikita Mirzani.

Apart from that, Nikita Mirzani admitted that she now doesn’t want to reply to sarcasm from people like before. Because according to him it would be a waste of time if he had to reply to people’s sarcasm.

“Then it’s okay for me to be sarcastic, just be sarcastic until you’re satisfied, until you have a happy life, do that, but I’ll never act on it, not because I’m afraid, but it just makes me waste my time,” explained Nikita Mirzani.

“Because in the past, when I was digitized, 5 years ago, when I was accused of making a fuss, I always chose to be quiet. It turns out that being quiet is more fun, it doesn’t mean we’re afraid or losing, but it’s just more fun like that. Because when people are confronted, they usually get louder,” he said.

The upload featuring Nikita Mirzani’s video was immediately flooded with various sarcastic comments from netizens. There were even netizens who mentioned Fitri Salhuteru’s name.

It is known that Nikita Mirzani is friends with Fitri Salhuteru. However, the friendship between the two reportedly broke down. This is because the two of them were never seen together again.

“I used to say something like that when I was still friends with Fitri,” said the account @she**.

“Tell me, yeah,” said the account @an***.

“If smart people are told to make a fuss, they don’t want to make a fuss because smart people have self-esteem and a good attitude, well, you’re told to make a fuss if you want to think for yourself haha,” explained the account @en***.

“Obviously it’s dark, Sis Niki, it was arranged to be complicated by Ms. Fitri, now that Ms. Fitri has gathered, Sis Niki’s life is better,” said the account @yun***.