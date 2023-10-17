Inul Daratista recently caused a stir in cyberspace. Through an upload on her personal Instagram account on Sunday (15/10), Inul Daratista announced that her husband Adam Suseno would enter the world of politics.

In fact, Inul Daratista asked for prayers and support from the public regarding her husband’s intentions to run for the 2024 presidential election. Through this announcement, Inul Daratista really believes that Adam Suseno will be a trustworthy and responsible leader.

“I want to ask for prayers and support for Mas Adam, who has a firm determination and enthusiasm to take part in the 2024 presidential election. Hopefully Mas Adam can be a trustworthy leader and carry out his duties well,” said Inul Daratista, quoted from Suara.com.

Inul Daratista also tagged her husband’s personal Instagram account regarding the announcement of running for the 2024 presidential election.

“I am sure that Mas Adam can be a man who is fully responsible. I pray that everything goes smoothly,” added Inul.

It seems that Inul Daratista was not playing around with her words asking for support and prayers for Adam Suseno who intends to run for the presidential election. The reason is, initially many netizens thought that Inul was wrong in calling the Legislative Election into the Presidential Election. However, Inul confirmed that Adam Suseno would not run as a legislative candidate, but instead run for the presidential election.

“Is the presidential election going to be held, sis,” asked the account @ariuntung***.

“The presidential election just cuts off the compass,” said Inul Daratista.

However, many netizens doubt Inul’s words regarding Adam Suseno running in the presidential election. In fact, there are those who think this is a gimmick and part of Inul Daratista’s marketing. However, Inul only answered netizens’ doubts by replying with a grinning emoji.

(Source: Suara.com)