Aziz Duwaik is an influential figure in Palestine. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Mahmoud Abbas is a figure who is doubted as the leader of Palestine. One factor influencing these doubts is its relationship with Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Abbas and the Fatah faction he leads have been in conflict with Hamas since 2006, when Hamas won Palestinian legislative elections. Since then, both parties have competed for influence and legitimacy in the eyes of the Palestinian people.

On the other hand, there is the name Aziz Duwaik who has been considered the interim president of the Palestinian National Authority (ONP) since October 19 2016, when the national unity government was dissolved.

He comes from the Hamas faction, an Islamist group that is at odds with Fatah, the faction led by President Mahmoud Abbas. So, what is Aziz Duwaik like? Here’s his profile.

Profile of Aziz Duwaik

Aziz Duwaik is a Palestinian politician who has served as Chairman of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) since 2006. He is also considered by some Palestinians to be the President of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), but is not recognized by the UN or internationally.

Duwaik was born on January 12, 1948 in Hebron, West Bank. He studied at An-Najah National University in Nablus, West Bank, and earned a bachelor’s degree in geography.

Before entering politics, Duwaik was a professor of urban geography at An-Najah National University. He is also active in social and humanitarian activities, especially in helping Palestinian refugees.

In 2006, Duwaik was elected as a PLC member from the Hebron constituency. As speaker of the Palestinian parliament, he played an important role in coordinating relations between the political factions in the PLC.

Then in 2009, Duwaik began claiming that he was the legitimate President of the PNA because Mahmoud Abbas’ term of office had ended on January 9, 2009. This claim was supported by the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, but rejected by the Fatah government in the West Bank.

Therefore, Duwaik himself does not have presidential powers and only acts as a symbol of resistance to Israel.

As a result of fighting against Israel, Duwaik was arrested by the Palestinian government three times. In 2006 and 2009 he was arrested on charges of being a Hamas member, and most recently, in 2012, he was accused of killing several Israeli teenagers.

Currently, Duwaik still serves as Chairman of the PLC, although the parliament is not functioning effectively due to internal conflicts between Hamas and Fatah. He also still claims to be President of the PNA, even though he has no real influence over the running of the Palestinian government.

