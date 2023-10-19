Suara.com – Gregorius Ronald Tannur, the suspect in the case of beating Dini Sera Afrianti to death, does not appear to be remaining silent after being charged with Article 338 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) regarding murder.

Because previously, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, the son of inactive DPR RI Commission IV member Edward Tannur, was charged with primary article 351 paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code regarding serious abuse which caused Dini Sera Afrianti to die.

Now, it is reported that Ronald Tannur will report back against the attorney and family of Dini Sera Afrianti alias Andin for defamation.

This news was discovered from the Instagram account @gosipnyinyir2, which uploaded a photo of Ronald Tannur wearing an orange prison shirt.

Also Read: Circulating Photo of Doctor Karina Dinda Lestari with Andy Wahab, Netizens Can’t Believe They’re Forced: Like CLBK

“Ronald Tannur will report back to his attorney and early family for defamation,” captioned the Instagram account upload, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Tiktokers named Dini Sera Afrianti died after being assaulted by her boyfriend who was suspected to be the daughter of a member of the DPR. (TikTok/bebyandine)

As reported by the Instagram account @frix.id, Ronald Tannur’s family felt their reputation had been defamed, after Edward Tannur’s apology video circulated on social media.

Apart from that, they also felt slandered after Dini Sera Afrianti’s extended family admitted that Ronald Tannur’s father had bribed them to make peace.

This news was apparently confirmed by Ronald Tannur’s lawyer, Lisa Rahmat. According to Lisa, her client will report back to Dini’s attorney and family in accordance with the ITE Law and general crimes in the Criminal Code.

Netizens who learned about this were increasingly furious with the actions of Ronald Tannur and his family. They believe that the son of a member of the DPR RI who has been disabled does not know that he has taken the life of his girlfriend.

Also Read: Not Cheating, Doctor Karina Dinda Lestari Allegedly Forced to Serve Her Senior’s Depraved Lust

“Wkwkwk, the definition of someone who doesn’t know themselves is like this,” said @astrima***. “He is the one who killed, he is the one who feels killed,” commented @wulan***.

“I don’t know myself, I’ve already killed someone and even reported back for defamation. Use your brain, you’re making a bad name for yourself,” said @vnnyd***.