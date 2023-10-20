THE VOICE OF BANDUNG-Not only medicine, it turns out there are many choices of majors which are still favorites every year for those of you who are majoring in science.

Buddy, you’re in class 12, right? Have you thought about what college major you want to take in the future? Taking time now to reflect on your goals is a wise move.

Start by evaluating your academic grades, identify which subjects you understand well, and consider your interests. What do you want to learn and enjoy in the future?

While answering these questions, let’s explore some college major options for science students that might interest you. There are many options, such as medicine, engineering, and various other scientific fields. What are you interested in?

The following are recommendations for children’s science majors which are still favorites today.

1. Medical Science

After graduating, you have the choice to become a general practitioner or continue medical studies to achieve a specialist degree. Apart from that, as a medical graduate, you also have the opportunity to work as a nutritionist or health consultant.

2. Civil Engineering

Apart from civil engineering, the field of petroleum engineering is also one of the majors that is very popular in the next five years. This is because the oil sector offers tempting rewards.

3. Petroleum Engineering

Major developments in the oil and gas industry in Natuna waters provide broad job prospects for petroleum engineering graduates. Even though the number of people interested in this major is still limited, the demand for graduates in this field is very high.

Job opportunities for petroleum engineering graduates include roles as chemical engineers designing factories and products, petroleum accountants assessing oil production and company assets, or energy economists analyzing businesses and developing corporate financial strategies.

4. Architecture

Architecture is a major that studies science related to the design, planning and construction of buildings by considering structural, aesthetic and environmental impact aspects.

The Ancient Roman architect, Vitruvius, in his work “Ten Books on Architecture” written around 20-30 BC, emphasized the importance of beauty, usefulness and strength in a building. Architects who understand and apply these principles can create buildings of value.

Architecture graduates have a variety of job opportunities, including as architects, contractors, property developers, quantity surveyors, or architectural consultants.

Well, that’s the science kids’ favorite major which is still a favorite every year. Have you decided what major you want to study?