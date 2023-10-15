Suara.com – Often many people do not consider health matters important. However, maintaining health is an investment that will be reaped in the future.

Dr. Felicia Kurniawan from the Prodia Health Laboratory said that people must be aware of their own health condition. One of the non-communicable diseases that must be continuously monitored is Ischemic Heart Disease or coronary heart disease, which is caused by blockages in the blood vessels.

This disease is caused by fat and cholesterol, especially bad cholesterol (LDL – Low Density Lipoprotein), which if it rises 10% of the normal limit, can cause a heart attack.

“To prevent coronary heart disease, do SMART or regular health checks, get rid of cigarette smoke, be diligent in physical activity, have a balanced diet, get enough rest and manage stress,” he said in his recent statement.

Health investment itself is not only related to routine medical check-ups, but also related to financial management to ensure that customers’ physical and psychological health is maintained.

In maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul, Customer Segmentation Head of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, Meliani Chandra Biantoro said that the company provides many benefits for customers.

“To help customers maintain physical health, Danamon Privilege customers get a routine complimentary medical check-up once a year, in order to carry out early detection of various diseases. Meanwhile, to manage stress, Privilege customers get a Danamon Platinum Card which can be used for traveling as part of stress management ,” he said.

Meanwhile, KGB Chief Herman Handoko said that maintaining health at any age is a very important life investment. Not only through physical activity, but it is also important to carry out regular health checks or medical check-ups.

