That’s itKove’s arrival in the derivative world championships it wouldn’t have been an isolated case, we wrote about it straight away.

The Chinese company, which competed in the SSP300 world championship this year, has paved the way for other compatriot companies, first of all Qianjiang Motor, owner of the Benelli brand. For a few months, the QJ technical staff has been frequenting the derivatives paddock, where contacted many WorldSSP teams, all Italian.

Specifically, negotiations have been started with Team Barni, with Davide Giugliano’s D34G, with team Althea, with Team Evan Bros and with Team Puccetti.

Until a few weeks ago, there were two teams on which the Chinese company’s preferences had fallen: Evan Bros and Puccettiand it seems like in the end it was the latter who found an agreement to bring the Chinese giant’s bike to the track.

The chosen vehicle is obviously a QJ product, a forward-facing four-cylinder, rated at 95 HP at 12,000 rpm and weighing approximately 190 kg dry. A road vehicle not yet suitable for track use and it couldn’t be otherwise, given that QJ has never participated in motorcycle competitions and must therefore acquire the necessary know-how to adapt (or produce from scratch) its products for competitions.

A new era therefore opens in the derivatives world championship because apparently other Chinese manufacturers are also interested in racing also to demonstrate the quality of their motorcycles worldwide.

We talked about it with Moreno Coppola, the technical manager of Team Altheawho showed us his point of view about the possibilities of QJ in that WorldSSP championship that Moreno knows very well, as he participates in it with Genesio Bevilacqua’s team.

The discussion also broadened to the new regulations that will be introduced in SBK in 2024, from the minimum bike/rider weight to the reduction of tanks and the decision to no longer intervene on engine rpm.