The images of Olivier Giroud who at the end of time stretched out his gloves and saved Milan against Genoa went around the world. Because it is true that a red card to the goalkeeper after the substitutions are over is not an absolute novelty, but it is also true that those who are chosen for this “mission” are unlikely to embark on memorable undertakings. Let’s now see, team by team (in strict alphabetical order), who would be called upon to defend the posts in an emergency. Let’s be clear, practically no one has a designated man, but in some cases there are those who enjoyed going in goal during training, in others the tendency is to choose based on two criteria: physique and instinct.