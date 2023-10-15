The closeness of Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar is increasingly becoming a topic of public discussion, especially recently when the two of them often shared moments of closeness. Aaliyah was recently caught wearing Thariq Halilintar drawstring trousers.

Not only drawstring trousers, recently Alliyag was also caught wearing a Tariq Halilintar jacket.

Netizens even found digital traces that the jacket worn by Aaliyah had been worn by Tariq Halilintar when he was with Fuji.

That moment occurred when Fuji was with Tariq while in Singapore. Fuji is said to have followed Tariq while he was in Singapore.

At that time, the green versity jacket was also equipped with the initial letter A.

Currently, this jacket is worn by Aaliyah.

Aaliyah wore the jacket when making a TikTok together with Aurel Hermansyah.

Netizens immediately realized that the jacket was Tariq Halilintar’s jacket.

One of the accounts discussing Aaliyah who was found wearing Thariq’s jacket is @lambe__danu.

“It turns out that the owner of the jacket won, not only his jacket, but his family is attached to him, it’s truly extraordinary, life turns like a bicycle wheel, finally the princess and the king’s jacket are attached to his heart,” said a netizen commenting on the jacket.