Suara.com – So far, many people think that healing can be done on holiday. But apparently, the real meaning is not that simple.

Marshanda, an artist and figure who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, explains the meaning of healing. For him, this meaning is far from the definition of a holiday to have fun.

Marshanda’s Biodata and Religion (Instagram/@marshanda99)

“True healing involves reflection, introspection, shock because we realize that we are experiencing things that create emotional wounds within us or trauma,” said Marshanda on her TikTok account, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Instead of being fun, Marshanda actually said that the healing process was accompanied by painful things.

“Self-introspection, all of this is a painful, unpleasant and scary stage to process. If it’s healing, it’s like that,” explained this mother of one child.

Marshanda then questioned whether the holidays of people who had been using the word healing had gone through that stage. If not, then this is just to relieve fatigue.

“When you go on holiday, does your holiday go through a stage of reflection, realizing abuse and trauma?” asked Marshanda.

“If you don’t go through this and don’t know what your goal is, it’s just a holiday. There’s no healing,” added the 34-year-old artist.

What Marshanda said is in line with the definition of healing according to psychologist Ikhsan Bella Persada, M.Psi.,.

Marshanda’s Biodata and Religion (Instagram/@marshanda99)

Reporting from Klikdokter, Ikshan Bella said, “self-healing is the process of recovering oneself from emotional wounds and unpleasant experiences that have a psychological impact.

Ikhsan Bella added that the healing process can be done by having a dialogue with yourself, meditating to reduce anxiety and even writing a journal.