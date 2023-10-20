loading…

Experts suspect that Israel attacked the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza with an MK-84 smart bomb equipped with a JDAM guidance device. Nearly 500 people died in this cruel attack. Photo/Al Arabiya

ANKARA – Military Israel accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad of rockets attacking the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, killing nearly 500 people last Tuesday night. However, an expert dismissed and strengthened the suspicion that the Zionist military was the real perpetrator.

Retired Turkish military officer and ammunition specialist, Engin Yigit, said the attack was carried out with a “proximity fuse” bomb that exploded high above the ground. It is impossible for the Gaza militia to possess this sophisticated bomb.

According to him, there is a strong suspicion that the cruel air attack on the hospital in Gaza was carried out with a Mark 84 (MK-84) bomb with a Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance device.

Yigit’s analysis is based on images of when the attack occurred. According to him, the 2,000-pound (910-kilogram) MK-84 bomb equipped with a JDAM made such a powerful attack possible.

“You can make guided bombs with a kit that you attach to the front or back of a MAK-82, MAK-83, MAK-84 bomb,” he said, as quoted from Anadolu, Friday (20/10/2023).

“JDAM is a type of equipment that allows precise delivery of bombs to targets,” he said.

“The equipment attached to the bomb makes the bomb intelligent and provides precision strike capabilities.”

Yigit said there are several fuses to detonate bombs and some can explode when there is an impact, others can explode at the desired moment and height before the impact occurs.

“A bomb with a proximity fuse or proximity sensor must not create a crater where it explodes,” he said, referring to the fact that the attack did not leave a large crater like most bomb attacks.

“The attacks on hospitals in Gaza may be similar. “How high the bomb explodes can be set by the user,” said Yigit.