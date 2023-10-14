Happy news has just come from Fujianti Utami alias Fuji. The former Tariq Halilintar has just achieved a proud achievement throughout his career in the entertainment world.

Even though he is still relatively young, Fuji managed to beat Raffi Ahmad and Aurel Hermansyah in the 2023 TikTok Awards Indonesia. At that time, Fuji managed to win the trophy for the Celebrity of the Year category.

Interestingly, the party who announced the award won by Fuji was Aaliyah Massaid. Not alone, Aaliyah Massaid was accompanied by none other than her biological mother, namely Reza Artamevia.

“Congratulations to Fuji An for winning celebrity of the year for the TikTok Awards 2023,” said Aaliyah Massaid.

“Congratulations,” said the mother, Rezaa Artamevia, who was beside Aaliyah Massaid.

However, what happened after cannot be separated from the public spotlight. The reason is, Fuji appeared to go up on stage and take the trophy provided for him, which was different from other award ceremonies.

Not only that, Aaliyah Massaid and Reza Artamevia who were there did not reach out their hands to shake Fuji. Meanwhile, Fuji continued his steps to deliver his speech.

What Fuji did at that time also received a lot of praise from the public. Fadly Faisal’s younger brother was praised as classy.

“The way to take the trophy is cool, keep smiling with the two of them, even though you took the trophy yourself, you still shine, even without your ex,” said a netizen.

“I really like it when Uti walks to pick up the trophy, it’s as if he’s silent but speaking,” added another.

“It’s really fitting who read it hahaha and Uti won,” added another netizen. (John Endra)