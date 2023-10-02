Everything related to Nagita Slavina often arouses curiosity from the public. Starting from her clothing style which gets a lot of praise to the beauty secrets she has.

Even though she is known as an actress and sultan with Raffi Ahmad, Nagita often chooses natural make-up. In fact, this mother of two children has absolutely no problem showing her face without make-up.

When she doesn’t wear make up, there are still lots of compliments directed at her. Of course there is a secret behind Nagita Slavina’s radiant and beautiful face when she doesn’t use make up.

Interestingly, indirectly, one of her beauty secrets was revealed by herself. Reporting from an upload on the Instagram account @fanpage_nagitaslavina, Nagita showed the skincare products she uses.

At that time, Raffi Ahmad’s wife was taking a mirror selfie by showing the casing of the cellphone she was using. He also showed his face wearing a green face mask.

After further investigation, it turned out that Nagita Slavina was using products from a fairly well-known brand, SKINTIFIC. The product he uses is known as Mugwort Acne Clay Stick 40g.

The price of the facial mask product used by Nagita Slavina is still affordable, around IDR 88k. Of course, this drew lots of comments from netizens.

“At least we’re wearing the same thing,” said netizens.

“Only this time we are equal,” added another.

“I’m happy that I can use the same clay mask (like) Mama Gigi,” another comment.