Reptiles is now available on Netflix. The film stars Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Michael Pitt and Alicia Silverston, directed by Grant Singer from a script by Singer himself, Benjamin Brewer and Benicio Del Toro.

Set in a foggy Maine swamp town, the film begins with a couple in crisis: Will (Justin Timberlake), a real estate mogul, and Summer Elswick (Matilda Lutz), an agent at his company.

However, Summer will be found in one of the houses that Will was preparing for sale. The police officer in charge of the investigation is Tom Nichols, alias Oklahoma (Benicio del Toro), a homicide agent who has moved from Philadelphia with his wife Alicia Silverston, after a matter of police corruption that had affected him. As the investigation progresses, he will discover that it is not a simple murder, with a plot that becomes more and more entangled, and that will test his integrity as a police officer.

Review

The film has been brilliantly directed by Grant Singer in his first job in film direction, after a long career directing music videos for artists like Taylor Swift, Zayn, or Ariana Grande among others. Singer tells us a story in which as it progresses we subtly discover that not everything is what it seems, the characters are presented in one way and are revealed as another, just like the experiences of the characters themselves. With scenes of great tension.

There is a feeling of unease, where the suspense comes from not knowing where the narrative will take you, with an impeccable Benicio del Toro as the driver of the story in which he plays a character who does not take everything for granted and who, due to his experience, In the past it makes him distrust everyone around him. It reminds me in many ways of Martin Scorsese’s The Departed.

In conclusion, Reptiles is a film that will delight lovers of police thrillers, full of suspense and tension, where you will not discover who or who are the culprits until the end.

Title: Reptiles

Synopsis: An intrepid detective uncovers a complex web of deceit as he investigates the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.

Director(es/as) : Grant Singer

Department : Benedict of the Bull, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh, Frances Fisher, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz, Owen Teague, Catherine Dyer, Mike Pniewski, Thad Luckinbill, Sky Ferreira

Gender : Thriller

