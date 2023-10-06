If you thought that the right to privacy protected you from the Treasury, you are wrong. The Tax agency has received ratification from the Supreme Court regarding an action by its Inspectorate in which all of a company’s emails were taken.

Treasury can review corporate emails

The Supreme Court has considered valid the administrative action carried out by the Treasury Inspection at the tax domicile of a company where the incident occurred. dump information from your email. We might think that due to professional secrecy, this information would not be among those that the Treasury can consult, but Justice does not think the same. In fact, it considers that the actions of the inspectors were proportionate taking into account the principle of proportionality in order to obtain relevant accounting information from the company’s servers.

The case derives from an inspection at the tax domicile of a Murcian company dedicated to the work of electricians, refrigerators and heating. This inspection derived from irregularities in the payment of Corporate Tax, as well as VATafter the company had not responded for several months to the requests made to it to provide the necessary documentation.

The inspectors requested consent for the action and the legal representative gave his consent to the Inspection for entry “to all the facilities, including any physically delimited space where the usual direction and administration of the company is carried out or that serve as custody of documents or other supports of the daily life of the company or its establishment and that are considered a constitutionally protected domicile.”

The inspected company considered that the action related to the massive and indiscriminate copying of electronic mail It meant the violation of their right to the secrecy of communications and indirectly of the right to the inviolability of the home and, as well as the right to privacy of their employees.

There is no right to privacy in the company

The consent given by his representative was limited to access to documentation with tax significance related to the indicated taxes and not to the Inspection’s access to all the documentation on the computer. The defense considers that providing the Inspection with all emails could be an unauthorized disclosure of trade secrets, commercial and labor relations.

However, not even the defense of the case has been able to avail itself of the Right to privacy. The Court remembers that a legal person is, in essence, equivalent to a company in that it does not have privacy and that right only corresponds to natural persons.

“It could, in effect, affect that of partners, employees of the company or third parties who were mentioned to include any of the documents downloaded and copied aspects of their intimate life, but, nor can it reasonably be expected that this will happen in the business documentation that the company keeps on its computer, nor has there been the slightest indication that this happened,” the ruling states.