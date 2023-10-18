loading…

Joe Biden hugs Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden disembarked from Air Force One on Wednesday (18/10/2023) at 11:01. He hugged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog before shaking hands with US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett.

US President Joe Biden aims to ask “tough questions” but emphasizes his relationship as a “true friend of Israel” as he meets Israeli officials in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

“Biden will begin his visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by a broader meeting with Israel’s war cabinet,” NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Air Force One, reported by Al Jazeera.

“He would ask some tough questions,” Kirby said, including about “where they were headed.”

“He will ask as a friend, a true friend of Israel,” added Kirby.

According to Kirby, Biden plans to emphasize that he does not want the conflict to spread further. It also aims to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and raise the hostage issue, Kirby said.

During his visit, Biden is scheduled to meet with Israeli first responders as well as families of victims and people still missing or held hostage, although Kirby could not say whether those were American or Israeli families.

Biden will also deliver remarks and meet with Israeli President Herzog before his departure.

On the flight home, Biden planned to speak with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President El-Sisi on the return flight, in lieu of a scheduled summit in Jordan, which was canceled after Tuesday’s deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

Biden’s wartime arrival in Tel Aviv marked his strongest public show of support for Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 that left 1,400 Israelis – and dozens of Americans – dead. Other Americans, along with many Israelis, are also being held hostage by Hamas. And at least 3,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since fighting began, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

Biden’s visit comes less than a day after the horrific explosion at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Palestinian officials said hundreds of people died after the explosion in the city center and blamed Israel for the incident. Israel denies responsibility and blames the failed rocket launch on Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

