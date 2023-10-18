That a part of the city or a significant number of homes are left without fiber is not something new. Even though the expansion of the fiber optic network continues to grow in Spain, the truth is that there are certain neighborhoods or areas of some cities that do not have authorization for its installation. For example, one of the drawbacks is the prohibition of putting wiring on the facades. A case that has occurred in San Sebastián, leaving almost 500 homes indefinitely without fiber.

Believe it or not, there are different problems in installing fiber in some parts of Spain. Not only because the network does not arrive, there are also clear examples of cities or urban areas in which operators cannot do anything to complete it. if you do not have the relevant authorization.

One of the most recent cases has occurred in San Sebastián, since up to 471 homes are left without fiber, and there is no near date for the situation to change. And all because of the regulations that exist with which it is intended protect historic buildings. In the case of the San Sebastián City Council, the truth is that the pipes have been paid for in a large part of the old town of the city with the aim of putting an end to this problem and deploying fiber in these areas.

The only way, the pipelines

In the old case of this city in the Basque Country, the truth is that nearly 4,000 homes have not had the opportunity to have fiber optic access until now. And the operators did not have their money when trying to comply with each of the requests from the city council of this city, since they prohibit overhead lines and wiring cannot be installed on the facades of the buildings. So what is the alternative? Fiber conduits.

The problem with this option is that the cost is higher for the operators. For this reason, the administration of the city council of this city has had to take care of the financing to change this situation, also thanks to European funds. In this way, it has been possible to carry out conditioning of these pipes for each home and thus leave them ready so that operators can deploy their ultra-fast fixed broadband network.

On the other hand, there is an area where this alternative is not yet available, so operators do not have this option to provide access to fiber. And furthermore, this situation affects 471 homes. So the only alternative they have is to install a 4G box or 4G router, all depending on whether they have contracted a landline or Internet rate. And, at the moment, there is still no maximum date to resolve this situation.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that by 2024 there will be a total closure of copper, that is, it will be up to ADSL. So it is to be hoped that a solution can be given to almost 500 homes before that date is reached.