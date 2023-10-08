Some of the best animated films are not on Disney+ but we can watch them on other streaming platforms to enjoy the best animation of all time by Dreamworks. Shrek was born as a criticism of Disney fairy tales and it became a mythical and essential saga. But it’s not the only one. There are other great hits that you cannot miss to see alone or with children and that will make you enjoy adventures full of humor, rhythm, reflections and all kinds of entertaining and charismatic creatures.

Shrek

Shrek is one of the great animation classics, an essential film for all audiences and that breaks with all the clichés of stories. It is the first of a trilogy (although probably only the first is essential) and one of the great hits if you are looking for Dreamworks films. Shrek is rude, lonely, rude and surly. But he must go find Princess Fiona so that the prince can make her live in peace and peace again. away from the story characters that bother him now. Humor, love and mischief in a film that we can see on almost all streaming platforms today.

Chicken Run – Farm Escape

In 2000, more than twenty years ago, the movie “Chicken Run” was released. The creators of Wallace and Gromit They were responsible for this box office hit in which the chickens have been locked up on a farm. But They meet a minimum of productivity, the chickens will be mistreated or killed. Until Ginger decides to end this loop: she has to leave there to put an end to the mistreatment of the farming couple. We must put an end to this concentration camp for animals. If they learn to fly, they will be able to escape.

Madagascar

On Amazon Prime Video, on Netflix and on Movistar we can watch “Madagascar” to follow the lion Alex and the rest of his friends at the Central Park Zoo in New York. Alex is the star of the show but he has been in captivity all his life and doesn’t know the outside so he will allow himself to be tricked by Marty (the zebra) and the others into going out to explore the world. Of course, the adventure will get complicated and will not be as pleasant and fun as they expected in a film with humor, dances, catchy songs and one of Dreamworks’ greatest hits.

How to Train Your Dragon

One of Dreamworks’ greatest hits of the last fifteen years is “How to Train Your Dragon,” a film that has led to series and sequels in recent times. Nominated for best film at the Oscars in 2010 and considered one of the best animated films of recent times. “How to Train Your Dragon” is based on a children’s book and tells the story of Hiccup. Hiccup is a teenage Viking who must fit into the tribe of dragon hunters… your reputation is at stake but Hiccup sees the world completely differently than everyone else.

Megamind

Megamind is one of the Dreamworks movies for superhero fans. The story of a supervillain who needs a hero to face. Megamind is a brilliant but unsuccessful supervillain. He has always tried to conquer Metro City but Metro Man is a hero who always defeats him. Until it ends with him. And now that? Megamind’s life is meaningless without a villain to face, without a hero to defeat. That is why he creates Titan, a stronger hero but who will not turn out as he expected…

Kung Fu Panda

In 2008, another of the most successful Dreamworks films was released: Kung Fu Panda. With voices of Angelina Jolie or Jackie Chan we will meet its protagonist: Po. Po is a fat and clumsy panda who is a fan of kung-fu and admires the experts who have managed to master this martial art. By accident and without intending it, Po will become a Dragon Warrior that will make everyone respect him, make everyone admire him. He will finally fulfill his dream.

In addition to the original film we can see all the movies Dreamworks has released since to join the saga: “Kung Fu Panda 2”, “Kung Fu Panda 3” or animated specials with the same characters such as “Kung Fu Panda: The Holidays” or “Kung Fu Panda: The Secrets of the Scroll” with less than half an hour long. And the special series: “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny”.

Trolls

There are no aliens or animals that dance or adventures, but rather the trolls are the protagonists of this film released in 2016. One of the successes among the Dreamworks films of recent years and that They have their own series. Some hungry bergens have kidnapped the trolls and Princess Poppy will have to save them, along with Branch. A musical film for the little ones in the house, full of color and rhythm.

