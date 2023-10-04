Netflix is ​​once again entangled in controversy in the world and on social networks, due to the rumor spread by the American media The Wall Street, which states that the company is considering raising its rates for the second time in 2023.

Netflix is ​​one of the most important companies in the contemporary context considering its successful business model that at the time revolutionized the entertainment industry, and changed it forever. However, it is also a company of setbacks. The distinctive quality that led to glory It has already been imitated countless timesand it is no longer the only option for users looking for original, diverse and entertaining content from series, movies and documentaries.

The recent writers’ strike in Hollywood, which paralyzed the US film industry in the face of growing threats from artificial intelligence, could be one of the determining factors why Netflix would increase its costs, in order to minimize the losses suffered during this work stoppage.

Según The Wall Street Journal, Netflix would increase the price of the Standard and Premium plans, that do not include advertising, and both the United States and Canada would be the first countries in which the measure would be carried out, to be repeated later in the rest of the world, as already happened with the increase a few months ago, this year.

The current monthly Netflix prices in Mexico are:

Standard plan with ads: 99 pesos Basic plan: 139 pesos per month Standard plan: 219 pesos per month Premium plan: 299 pesos per month

Although the controversy has already sparked a debate and indignation on social networks over the possible increase, Netflix has not commented as such nor has it issued official statements on the matter to inform users of the change in the rate of their packages.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions