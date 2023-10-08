loading…

Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed by an Israeli attack in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that at least 313 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 injured so far in Israeli attacks.

Moreover, residents in Gaza said they received messages last night from Israeli troops asking them to leave their homes and seek shelter from Israeli bombardment.

However, Gaza residents are reluctant to evacuate and leave the conflict zone.

Why?

“The fact that we can just leave and seek safety elsewhere is simply not true,” Zaki Anwar, a father of four living in Beit Hanoon camp in northern Gaza, told Al Jazeera.

“They (the Israeli army) may be trying to appear merciful, but a few minutes ago, they bombed a residential house in this camp, killing 18 people from one family – the Shabbat family.”

Ahmed Khalil, an Arabic teacher living in Gaza, said he – like others in the besieged enclave – is afraid of Israel’s missile technology.

“I was particularly horrified by the fighter plane’s missiles which apparently penetrated deep underground through high-rise buildings before exploding.”

Meanwhile, healthcare institutions had to rely on backup generators to continue operating throughout the night due to Israel’s decision to cut off electricity supplies, while residents had to endure darkness against the backdrop of a disturbing explosion not far from the site.