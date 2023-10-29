Suara.com – Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri denied having a meeting with former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) at his house located on Jalan Kartanegara number 46, Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta.

“No, no,” said Firli Bahuri when met by media crew after attending the 2023 Chief of Army Staff (KASAD) Cup badminton tournament at the Gelora Bung Karno Arena, Central Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Firli said that the house in Kertanegara was only used for resting when he was active in Jakarta.

“It’s just a place to rest if I’m active in Jakarta,” said Firli as reported by Antara.

Firli is currently in the spotlight because of a case of alleged extortion of a suspect in a corruption case within the Ministry of Agriculture carried out by SYL.

Previously, investigators from the Special Criminal Investigation Directorate (Ditreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya on Thursday (26/10) conducted searches at two houses belonging to KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri.

The two houses are located at Jalan Kertanegara 46, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta and Perum Gardenia Villa Galaxy A2 Number 60, Bekasi City.

Direskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Ade Safri Simanjuntak revealed that the search was carried out to collect evidence related to the alleged case.

“We confiscated several pieces of evidence at the search location of Kertanegara’s house number 46,” said Ade Safri Simanjuntak when met in Jakarta, Friday (27/10).

However, Ade Safri did not explain in detail what evidence had been confiscated.

“So I have already conveyed that all the evidence confiscated by investigators was at the locations where the searches were carried out. This was all to search for and collect evidence,” he said.