Gaming is experiencing its most popular moment and this is reflected in all types of products. Clothing also serves to express a taste or passion for something and in the case of video games, there are many players who dress in clothing that includes designs, logos and images of their favorite brands. This time, it’s Xbox’s turn with the presentation of its new retro line that celebrates the Xbox and Xbox 360.

Xbox Heritage Collection Celebrates Xbox and Xbox 360

The official Xbox clothing store presented the Xbox Heritage line, which pays tribute to the era of the first console that debuted in 2001 and also to its most successful period to date, that of the Xbox 360, which became a phenomenon that captivated millions of players around the world. The collection consists of t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants, each of them with a sober style that shows off the brand’s logos from those times. There’s even a design with the Xbox 360 ring… don’t worry, all the lights are green so there’s no shirt with the infamous Red Ring of Death.

Can Xbox and Xbox 360 clothing be purchased and shipped to Mexico?

The Xbox Heritage collection is available in the Microsoft brand clothing store in the United States but the good news is that they ship to Mexico and in the same system you can calculate how much you will have to pay with all expenses and taxes to show off your passion by Xbox.

