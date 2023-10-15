Suara.com – The Spanish national team is certain to qualify for the EURO 2024 finals after narrowly winning over Norway in continued Group A qualifying, Monday (16/10/2023) early morning WIB.

The Norway vs Spain duel which took place at the Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway ended with a score of 1-0 for La Furia Roja to win.

The Spanish National Team’s winning goal in this match was scored by Gavi. The Barcelona midfielder got his name on the scoreboard in the 49th minute.

Spain appeared dominant in this match. Even though they were the visiting team, they blocked the Norwegian defense.

Also Read: Full Commitment to Austria, Ralf Rangnick Rejects Offer to Train His Own Country Germany

However, the Matador Team still had difficulty converting opportunities into goals in the first half thanks to the team’s solid back line strengthened by Erling Haaland and Martin Ondegaard.

Spain’s goal was only created at the start of the second half with Gavi as the main actor. He was in the right time and place to reach the rebound inside the box and gleefully slot the ball low into the right side of the net.

The goal was reviewed by VAR as potentially offside before referee Tobias Stieler pointed to the center of the field to indicate that the goal was valid.

Thanks to this victory, Spain tops Group A with a collection of 15 points from six matches, equal to Scotland but superior on goal difference.

Luis de la Fuente’s team is certain to advance to the finals even though they still have two preliminary matches remaining.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo kicks former Man United goalkeeper in the face, absent when Portugal plays Luxembourg

The points obtained by Spain and Scotland can no longer be caught by the bottom three teams, namely Norway (10 points, 7 matches), Georgia (7 points, 6 matches) and Cyprus (0 points, 7 matches).