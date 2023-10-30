loading…

Norway considers Israel’s response to the Hamas attack to be disproportionate and to violate the laws of war. Photo/REUTERS

OSLO – Norwegian Prime Minister (PM) Jonas Gahr Store said the military response Israel against Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,400 people were disproportionate.

According to him, Israel’s counterattack in Gaza, Palestine, had gone too far and violated the laws of war.

Store condemned the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. Apart from killing more than 1,400 people, more than 230 other people were kidnapped.

However, Store said, the Israeli military’s disproportionate response had created a situation of “humanitarian disaster” in Gaza. More than 8,000 people have been killed since Israel’s counteroffensive began three weeks ago.

“International law stipulates that (the response) must be proportional. Civilians must be taken into account, and humanitarian law is very clear on this. “I think this limit has been exceeded,” said PM Store to NRK radio, Monday (30/10/2023).

“Almost half of the thousands of people killed were children,” he said, referring to the thousands killed in Gaza.

“Israel has the right to defend itself, and I realize that it is very difficult to defend itself against attacks from densely populated areas like Gaza,” Store said.

“Rockets are still being fired from Gaza at Israel, and we condemn this,” he said.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Norway’s TV2 channel that his country was ready to assume responsibility in Middle East peace talks.