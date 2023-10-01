Suara.com – PSMS Medan gained perfect points after beating their guest, PSDS Deli Serdang with a score of 3-1 in the North Sumatra (Sumut) Derbi, match in the fourth week of League 2 2023/2024 at Teladan Stadium in Medan, Sunday (1/10/2023).

The home team’s victory came thanks to goals scored by Ichsan Pratama and Wahyu Rahmad Divine with two goals.

The first goal for PSMS Medan was created in the 19th minute through the feet of Ichsan Pratama who had previously received a mature pass from Rahmat Hidayat and changed the position to 1-0 for the home team.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 46th minute through the feet of Wahyu Rahmad Divine and in the 55th minute Wahyu scored another goal for the team and put PSMS ahead 3-0.

Meanwhile, PSDS’ only goal in return was scored by Noriki Okada in the 64th minute.

PSMS coach Ridwan Saragih said after the match that he felt very grateful for this result because it was the first win in the three matches they had played.

This victory was inseparable from the hard work of all the players during the match. All players also play with discipline according to their respective duties and carry out all the strategies that have been prepared previously.

“This victory is of course very important for us, especially in raising the players’ morale following less than optimal results in the previous two matches because they only picked up two points,” he said as published by Antara.

However, he will still carry out an evaluation because the opponent was able to score a return goal against PSMS. Concentration in guarding your opponent is an important note as evaluation material.

“We cannot be satisfied with the results obtained today, especially since the competition is still long. Improvements will continue to be made in various lines so that the team will be better in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile PSDS coach Susanto admitted defeat against PSMS even though statistically his team were able to match the host’s game, and were even able to score one goal in return.

“There are several evaluations, for example communication between players is still lacking. However, we still appreciate the struggle of the children who have played optimally,” he said.