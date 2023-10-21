loading…

North Korea warned that US nuclear bombers would be the first targets for destruction in the event of a real conflict. Photo/REUTERS

PYONGYANG – The North Korean government (North Korea) condemned the deployment nuclear bomber The United States (US) was recently in South Korea, and warned that the plane would be the first target for destruction if a real conflict occurred.

In comments published by state-run KCNA on Friday (20/10/2023), Pyongyang condemned the deployment of B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers in South Korea earlier this week, and stated that Washington’s military provocations were progressing to a dangerous stage. more dangerous.

“This was a deliberate maneuver by the United States…to provoke nuclear war,” the North Korean government statement said, referring to the troop deployment and subsequent joint exercises with South Korean forces.

“The United States will not be aware of the fact that the Korean Peninsula is legally in a state of war and that strategic assets that contribute to enemy territory will be the first targets for destruction,” continued the statement by the government led by Kim Jong-un.

The Pentagon staged a highly visible demonstration of the B-52 after the bomber arrived in Seoul on Tuesday, showing it off on a flyover alongside several other American fighters, including the F-22 and F-16 stealth fighter jets.

The US Air Force’s Pacific Division stated that the move had demonstrated Washington’s “commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region” and also strengthened military ties with South Korea.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said the US military would increase “routine visibility” of strategic military assets on the peninsula, in hopes that the move would increase “deterrence” against North Korea.

Soon after, the Pentagon sent a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981, which also drew strong criticism from North Korea.

Pyongyang noted that it codified a new nuclear weapons doctrine into law last September, declaring that acquisition of the bomb was “irreversible,” and allowing the use of nuclear weapons for the first time if an enemy attack was “judged imminent.”

“The time when the United States held a ‘monopoly’ on the right to conduct a preemptive strike is over,” the North Korean government statement continued, adding that this week’s deployment of the B-52s was a serious military step away from a nuclear preemptive strike aimed at the physical elimination of the North Korean state.

North Korea has stepped up missile tests in recent years, insisting they are merely defensive measures. The US, Japan and South Korea argued that the move was illegal under international law and increased tensions in the region.

(but)