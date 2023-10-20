A dark spot covers much of the United States and a good portion of Mexico and Canada. The moment, captured 1.5 million kilometers of the Earth by the DSCOVR satellite, puts the finishing touch to the annular eclipse of the sun on October 14.

What we see is the shadow of the Moon. In the darkest part, which at the time of the image hovers over the state of Texas, locals enjoy the highlight of an annular eclipse: the ring of fire. As The Moon does not cover the entire Sun In such an eclipse, its silhouette is surrounded by the bright disk of our star, which resembles a ring.

The annular eclipse crossed North America, Central America and part of South America, and was partially visible from inhabited places in the Atlantic such as the Canary Islandswhere the Moon covered the Sun so little that someone called it “eclipsito”.

The annular solar eclipse, seen from space

DSCOVR is located at a gravitational balance point between the Earth and the Sun known as L1 or first Lagrange point. It is a prime viewing location for taking high-resolution images of the illuminated side of the Earth.

The secret to why DSCOVR’s photos are so good is its EPIC camera. This instrument uses a series of filters, from ultraviolet to near infrared, to produce images in different wavelengths which are then combined to create composite color photos that are as detailed as they are realistic.

As is often the case in the space industry, DSCOVR and EPIC are acronyms and at the same time, word games. The full name of the satellite is Deep Space Climate Observatory. EPIC stands for Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera.

DSCOVR was launched in February 2015 by NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the United States Space Force. Since then, in addition to taking amazing photos of the Earth, it monitors solar wind patterns in real time to help predict geomagnetic storms such as those that could damage satellites, disrupt GPS navigation systems and cause power outages.

It is not the only satellite with complete view of the Earth’s disk that captured the eclipse. The GOES-East geostationary satellite He also followed the shadow of the Moon advancing through the American continent.

We will not see a solar eclipse in Spain until 2026

While NASA regrets that there will not be another solar eclipse visible from the United States until 2024, in Spain We will have to wait a little more. On August 12, 2026, a solar eclipse will be total as it passes through Spain from Asturias to the Balearic Islands. In the southern half of the peninsula and a good part of Catalonia, Aragon, and the Basque Country, it will be a partial eclipse.

Image | NASA/NOAA

