From second to tenth. Potentially Lando Norris had a wonderful second position on his side, with which he could once again confirm himself as one of the best contenders for the podium behind Max Verstappen. However, a double error that took him beyond the white line in both the first and second attempts led to the cancellation of both times, which is why he found himself from a possible second place to a tenth position which smacks of regret.

Even before getting out of the car, Norris immediately realized that he probably wouldn’t start from the second place he theoretically achieved on the track, so much so that he immediately underlined over the radio that he had made a mistake, aware of the possibility of his time being cancelled.

Afterwards, the McLaren driver made no secret that he had made too many mistakes during the qualifying session and that the pace shown by his MCL60 was no reason for consolation: “I don’t think about that. I only think about the work I have to do today, which is to do good laps and not make any mistakes. And that’s all I did today, so it wasn’t a good day for me.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“The team did a good job, I just made a bit of confusion. I made an oversteer correction and went beyond the white line.” McLaren demonstrated that it has a good car, especially in the third sector, the one with many corners and many fast corners, which generally enhance the qualities of the Woking car. In the first and second sectors, however, the partials remained more in line with those of Mercedes.

Norris’ mistake briefly promoted his teammate Oscar Piastri from fourth to third on the grid, before the Australian rookie also saw his best lap erased, dropping him to sixth ahead of Pierre Gasly by mere thousandths. According to Piastri, the slippery track was the main factor leading to a total of 22 canceled qualifying times.

“I think it’s very easy to make mistakes, the track is very slippery, so it doesn’t make things easy for us. Obviously it’s a shame to be a little further back for Sunday’s race, where there are more points. Obviously tomorrow we will have a another chance in qualifying and then also in the sprint.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team Principal Andrea Stella acknowledged that it is “disappointing” that his drivers will start sixth and tenth instead of second and fourth. However, the Italian is certain that his two standard bearers will have the opportunity to move up the rankings, trying to duel for the podium against the Mercedes: “We have a long weekend ahead of us and we not only want to limit the damage, but also fully recover positions and return to our place,” he said.

“It’s a shame, it’s a bit disappointing, obviously, because the result doesn’t reflect the potential of the car, which was also quite strong today, which is encouraging. So, although it’s a difficult result to accept, at the same time the weekend is quite long. We have the sprint shootout, a sprint race, the race itself will be quite long and interesting from a tire point of view, with lots of opportunities to recover. It seems that on this type of track we are the second force at the moment” .