While on the one hand Andrea Stella rightly continues to keep his feet on the ground, aware that the road ahead of the Woking team is still long, on the other it is undeniable that within McLaren there is an air of euphoria and a climate of confidence for the future. From Austria onwards, when the first new package of technical innovations debuted, the car’s performance has significantly improved, thus giving new life to a single-seater which at the beginning of the year was fighting to avoid the last rows of the grid.

With a series of updates, which then also extended to the second half of the season with another package in Singapore, the British team began to conquer more and more podiums, so much so as to confirm itself in the top positions in both Japan and Qatar. If in Suzuka the superiority of the Red Bull was evident in any case, in Lusail the MCL60 seemed closer, especially on the flying lap, so much so that in the sprint qualifying Oscar Piastri also took pole position, which was then converted in the first victory of the season thanks also to the problems encountered by Max Verstappen in the sprint.

In the race, the semi-imposed strategies by Pirelli and the FIA ​​due to tire problems essentially took away one of the RB19’s strong points, not to mention that Red Bull’s race tactics were aimed above all at reducing the chances of meeting a Safety Car in the final part of the race. Beyond the considerations on performance, in terms of result two podium finishes were achieved which allowed McLaren to move within eleven points of Aston Martin in the constructors’ standings, while the gap to Ferrari is much wider, of 79 points.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

When asked if the Maranello team can still catch up in the five remaining weekends, which include two more sprints, Norris replied: “It’s doable, I think so. A couple of races ago Aston were on about 70 points. I think we’re doing a good job, not only in terms of pace, but we made a 1.8 second pit stop, which is pretty impressive from the guys. They worked really hard, so reward the whole team so constant is an extra motivation and a bigger push every weekend.”

But Norris also warned that not all upcoming circuits will suit McLaren, as there will be tracks that will not be maximum load like Suzuka and Lusail. The most important aspect is that except for specific tracks such as Monza or Singapore, the MCL60 actually proved to be quite balanced.

“We know that Mercedes was very fast, probably almost as fast as us (in Qatar), but they keep making mistakes. So, I’m sure that if they have a clean weekend, they will make life a little more difficult for us, and so I’m not so confident in saying it,” added the Briton, referring to the fact that without the contact at the start of the race, realistically Mercedes would have fought for the podium with both drivers.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, precede Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Mark Sutton

“Just three weekends ago Ferrari was on pole and winning races, and nothing has changed, it’s just a different track. We’re better, they’re a little worse. We’re definitely not too sure of ourselves. We’re confident , I think we have to be, but we know there will be some races where we won’t be so strong.”

Piastri, who took his first F1 podium and his first career win in his rookie season at Suzuka, believes that catching up with Ferrari will be a “big challenge” but not impossible: “Suzuka and (Qatar) were probably the circuits we looked at for a long time knowing that there would be favorable conditions for us. There will be some races that are more difficult and probably more suitable for other teams.”

“I think 79 points in what, five races and a couple of sprints? It’s a good challenge, but we’ll try. Hopefully we can do it,” added the Australian.

