Since the start of the year, McLaren has undergone a great development journey that has taken it from fighting at the bottom of the standings to the front rows, demonstrating the excellent work done behind the scenes by the engineers.

In fact, after the first changes to the floor in Azerbaijan, a race in which he managed to finish in the points, “practically every single aerodynamic part” of the MCL60 was modified through a three-phase update plan that began with the Austrian GP.

However, the drivers have never hidden the fact that the car, although actually improved, is still difficult to drive, what Lando Norris defined as the “most difficult task”. Although the clock remains the main opponent, Norris has asked his team to focus on improving the handling of the car after having struggled on several occasions to adapt their driving style to that of the Woking cars.

“I think Max (Verstappen) has a better handling car than us. Our next step in terms of development is definitely to make the car even faster, but also to make it easier to drive. Both Oscar’s (Piastri) and mine comments are similar, you have to drive the car in a certain way.”

“There are a lot of little details that make a difference. Little details that make the driver a little bit happier, rather than making the car faster. But it’s about making the car a little bit more drivable, a little bit smoother , it is almost the most difficult task to accomplish, because it is so difficult to do it without compromise.”

“It’s difficult to have a good front, but not be too strong on the exit, because the rear has to be better. It’s more of a sleight of hand than adding things everywhere. The sleight of hand is very difficult to pull off,” he explained the McLaren driver.

Norris says McLaren and its engineering department will be up to the task, adding that he has more confidence in the team than ever. “Do I have confidence? I would say yes. After this year, I would say I have more confidence than ever that the team can look at the things we want as drivers and start tweaking them.”

“In the last few years, I would say I haven’t had this confidence because we’ve had (the same handling problems) in the last four or five years. Now I have this confidence, we can make steps forward, create a fast car but also one that starts to adapt to my, or our, driving style.”

“In F1 things move very quickly. Could we say have we done a good job in the last five years? No. Have we achieved the objectives we set ourselves? We could say no. This year, have we achieved our objectives? I would say yes. We probably went further. I think there were reasons why we didn’t succeed (before).

“The first fact is that we didn’t have a car fast enough, this was the problem, we weren’t able to make a car that might even have been impossible to drive, but at least it was fast. We didn’t have that either. Now we’re in a situation where we have a fast car and we can start modifying things to make it more drivable.”

Among the various novelties of this season, there is also the inauguration of the new wind tunnel, which will prove to be fundamental not so much in the development of the 2024 car, but as a platform for the future, therefore not having to refer only to that of the structure Toyota in Cologne.

After touring the new wind tunnel, Norris said: “I’ve never seen the one we were using before. It’s impressive how technological it is now. In the pictures you just see a tube with a machine in it. It’s much more complicated than that! The way it reads everything, the way it detects data and sensors. This is much more impressive than you think – the level of precision needed to make it usable in any way is truly impressive.”

