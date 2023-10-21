Just as in Qatar, also in the United States Lando Norris looks at the glass halfway, both half full and half empty, because on the one hand there is the satisfaction of a good second position in qualifying, on the other there is the awareness of having missed another opportunity within reach.

The British driver from McLaren has in fact brought his MCL60 to the front row, next to that of Charles Leclerc, who will start the race on Sunday afternoon from the pole position won today. As in the other sprints, the Monegasque pulled out his claws, achieving his second pole of the season, but behind him there will be a fierce McLaren that wants to take advantage of the opportunity to impose itself and win the second consecutive victory in the sprint.

Austin is a particular track, very technical because it contains all the possible challenges: many slow corners, fast sections and a long straight, so it’s important to put everything together and find a good balance, something that McLaren and Mercedes generally manage to find more going forward into the weekend and into the first day of on-track action.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Norris is still satisfied with what his McLaren showed on the track, also keeping in mind that he only completed one attempt in Q3 on new tyres, in order to save other sets for Saturday and Sunday. “I am happy. Has it been a good day. This final result was probably not expected. So it’s a good reward for the whole team. I didn’t make as many mistakes as last week, which is good,” added the Englishman, before mentioning however that, from his point of view, there was the potential to get pole position.

“But I think we had the potential today, I think we could have gotten pole. I know Charles said he made some mistakes, but I did too, so it’s a bit of a shame. Maybe we missed another opportunity, but I’m still very happy,” explained the McLaren driver, who after Qatar feels he missed another opportunity within his reach.

Although it is true that second position is on the dirty side, in the past those who started from second place had the opportunity to attack the person on pole at the first corner and thus take the lead. However, Norris does not want to make predictions, because he knows that things can change quickly: “It’s different every year, but you never know. It’s always like this here at COTA. You never know what can happen, but we are in a good position. Charles usually gets off to a good start, to be honest. So it will be difficult. But we are almost in the best possible position for Sunday. So I’m satisfied.”

Read also: