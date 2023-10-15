The game of US strategies in the war in Ukraine explained by reporter Hersh who has dealt with military secrets, services and intelligence for a lifetime





The war in Ukraine increasingly appears to be an economic war by the USA against Europe. This is the analysis of the former Pulitzer Prize winner and journalist in a nutshell American Seymour Hersh who sees the destructive strategy of the CIA and the USA, led by Joe Bidena possible end of NATO too.

The destruction of the gas pipelines was authorized on September 26, 2022, a US Intelligence source would have confided to him and, as in a 1970s spy film, the documents proving the acts and moves of the US bodies, all absolutely paper and typed, were destroyed.

In fact, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were hit a year ago by a commando of CIA divers, with the help of the Norwegian navy. After an ironic digression on the criticisms rained down on him given that his sources are “covered”, Hersh says that he has worked in this way many other times in his career, without receiving any criticism. On the other hand, the CIA’s moves are not announced on the evening news. And the White House’s denials are party games. The emphasis that mainstream newspapers place on such denials makes little sense: what do you expect? What do they admit?

Seymour Hersh, a career full of prizes and recognitions, also technically explains how the two gas pipelines, which supplied energy to the Germany and Europe, jumped out of fear and partly out of retaliation. The operation was to keep the Germans away from the Russians and involved in the war in Ukraine.

“So the president has dealt a serious blow to the economies of Germany and Western Europe,” the US intelligence official told him. Blocking Germany from a possible rapprochement with Putin was a priority. The disastrous economic condition of Berlin, Germany is in technical recession, could have made Olaf Scholz back down and betray his promises to abandon Russian energy once Putin attacked Ukraine. Which Putin actually did. So the USA blew everything up, end of game.

Initially, explains Hersh, “the White House policy was to dissuade Russia from an attack”, precisely with the threat of blowing up the gas pipelines, the source also explained to Hersh.

The German economy is heavily dependent on that energy. But the plan didn’t work so the bombs, already planted earlier by divers, were activated in September. At that time the flow of Russian gas to Germany, via Nord Stream 1, had already been slowed by Russia in response to Western sanctions. With the destruction of the gas pipelines, the Germans cannot have second thoughts.

“The Biden administration blew up pipelines,” Hersh says, “but the action had little to do with winning or ending the war in Ukraine. It is the result of fears in the White House that Germany will falter and turn on the flow of Russian gas and that Germany and then NATO, for economic reasons, fall under the influence of Russia and its vast and economic natural resources. And so followed the final fear: that America would lose its long-standing primacy in Western Europe.”

The Biden administration obviously acknowledged neither its responsibility for the pipeline attack nor the purpose of the sabotage. But he never did this in any other past war. Why would he do it now? What purpose then would the unilateral propaganda of the Western mainstream media serve?

Subscribe to the newsletter