What many feared is confirmed: none of the Justice League stars are going to be part of the new DC Extended Universe being prepared by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran announced a reboot in the DC Extended Universe, fans have been very uncertain about whether any of the original actors would reprise their respective roles in future films. films and DC Studios series.

However, it seems that the fears of many fans are confirmed. As Variety reports, none of the Justice League actors are going to be part of the new DC Extended Universe.

Therefore, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and, of course, Henry Cavill, are left out of this new plan of films and series prepared by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

However, there are actors from the old UEDC who are going to reprise their roles in this reboot. At the moment they are confirmed John Cena like The Peacemaker, Viola Davis like Amanda Waller and Xolo Maridueña like Blue Beetle.

Will the Justice League cast return to the new DC Extended Universe like other characters?

Although it has been confirmed that none of the main members of the Justice League will be in the new DCEU, it is still not entirely clear if they could return taking on new roles.

The media itself points out that there are rumors that Jason Momoa could return as Lobo in the reboot of the DC Extended Universe.

“Sources say the actor has entered into talks to play Lobo, either in the 2025 reboot Superman: Legacy, written and directed by Gunn, or in a standalone film,” the news says.

At the moment the only clear thing is the return of Cena, Davis and Maridueña. The latter was obvious, since he just debuted as Blue Beetle at the UEDC and before the film’s premiere it was confirmed that the character would be part of the reboot.

For their part, John Cena and Viola Davis are going to be back in season 2 of The peacemakerwhose script has been completely rewritten by James Gunn, as he himself confirmed not long ago.

Yes indeed, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Extended Universe still remains to be seen on the big screen, as it is scheduled to begin in 2025. We assume that by then the current strike of Hollywood actors will have been resolved. Or so we hope.