In the modern age, technology affects every aspect of our lives, and it’s no secret that smartphones have become an indispensable extension of our existence. They are means that we use unconsciously and daily for most of our actions, staying in touch with our loved ones, informing ourselves and entertaining ourselves. All emphasized by the spasmodic use of social networks, the incessant need for notifications have led to a worrying decrease in productivity. Research conducted by RescueTime confirms that the average person spends over three hours a day on their smartphone and social media apps are major time thieves.

These pocket-sized devices have revolutionized the way we face the world, but there is one aspect to take into consideration that is of growing concern: it is the nomophobiaa term coined from the words “no mobile phobia“. It refers to the irrational fear of being without your cell phone or not being able to use itthe prevalence of this phenomenon is constantly increasing, impacting millions of people around the world. The numbers speak of a worrying situationAccording to a recent global survey conducted by TechJunkie, an astonishing 85% of smartphone users have admitted to feeling anxiety when separated from their devices. Fear of missing out (FOMO), a psychological consequence of constant connectivity, played a significant role in this anxiety. There nomophobia It doesn’t simply manifest as a temporary inconvenience when you’re without a smartphone, it generates serious consequences for people’s mental and emotional well-being. A study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior confirms that excessive smartphone use is associated with higher levels of stress and depression. Among the consequences we must also remember the reduction in the ability to concentrate and pay attention, neurological problems, sleep disorders and even postural and skeletal muscle problems.

Those who cannot live without their cell phone clearly cannot resist the urge to use it: this also occurs in situations where its use is prohibited, such as in school classrooms, at work, during a conference or even while driving (becoming dangerous for himself and for others). According to recent estimates, approximately 24% of accidents are caused by the excessive use of smartphones. According to Istat data, over 96% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving, using it to watch social media, read news or chat on WhatsApp. Other data emerge from the project “Smartphone addiction: experiences of young people and tools to combat it”, carried out by Eures in collaboration with the Lazio Region and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies. 82% of young Italians are at risk of addiction, the analysis was based on a study of 1800 Italian students, it also shows that 22% are in a “high danger” range, while 60% are in a risk of addiction range. One of the causes resulting from cell phone addiction even affects our relationships with others, we are talking about a silent phenomenon called “phubbing”. A term that derives from the union of the words “phone” and “snubbing”. It refers to the act of ignoring people physically present in a social environment to give priority to one’s smartphone, such as answering a call during a dinner with relatives and friends, absenting oneself for 5 minutes during an aperitif to send a WhatsApp or a text message, dissociating oneself from the conversation if you are in a group to check your social networks in real time. In other words, phubbing occurs when someone pays more attention to their phone than to the people around them. There nomophobia It’s a real concern in our hyperconnected world, and its effects can be insidious. It is crucial to recognize the signs of smartphone addiction in ourselves and our loved ones by taking preventative measures to manage our smartphone usage, we can seek a healthier balance between the digital world and our real life.

Edited by Martina Hamdy.