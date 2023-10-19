Nolangroup faces 2024 with significant product and strategy innovations. In this interview with the CEO and the Director of Research and Development of Nolan we discover from their words how significant the changes awaiting the Brembate brand are

Il 2024 marks an important eevolution of the Nolan brand: the Group which since its birth (1972) has produced over 22 million helmets, changed CEO at the beginning of this year – now at the top of the Company we find Enrico Pellegrino – and launched a strategy aimed at enhancing the Nolan brand, which is now in fact the only brand of the Group. As we had already written on the occasion of the presentation of the 4 most important innovations for 2024the Grex and X-Lite brands were “frozen” and Nolan found himself in a medium-high position on the market.

Nolan revolution: here are all the new features for 2024, starting with his first flip-back helmet

Of all this, of the role as ambassador for Casey Stonerof the ambitious program to unveil two new helmets every year and, again, how being a company that produces in Italy with 90% Italian suppliers can impact management and results, we talk about it with those who on the one hand manage the Nolangroup (Enrico Pellegrino, CEO) and on the other by those who have not only been in the Company for a long time but have the role of managing all Research and Development, Alberto Salvetti (R&D Manager). We reveal it in the interview but we also report it here: subject to changes in the programs, Casey Stoner will be a guest at EICMA 2023 in the Nolan standan excellent opportunity for all fans to see the Australian champion up close,