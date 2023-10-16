We were in Brembate to see how it changes from today for the Nolangroup and the 4 new features for the helmet line-up of the Lombard manufacturer

October 16, 2023

It was not a visit like the others, the one we have just concluded at Nolan, in Brembate di Sopra: started with a “simple” visit to the factory where both polycarbonate and carbon fiber helmets are built – which alone would deserve a separate video and article – continued with the press conference where the new management of Nolagroup told us he almost took himself by surprise through a connection with the great Casey Stonerfrom now ambassador by Nolan. But above all they were the novelties in the Nolagroup brand structure and those regarding the products 2024 shown to catalyze our attention.

Nolangroup: new brand structure



Nolan has a history that recently marked its 50th anniversary, and since 2019 Nolangroup, together with Shark, Troy Lee Designs, Segura, Bering, Cairn and Casco, is part of 2Ride Holding. The Group tests 4,000 helmets every year in its internal laboratories and has to date produced over 22 million helmets, winning 74 world titles in competitions. We all probably remember that Casey Stoner, for example, competed with a helmet branded Nolan, but for a long time and until today there has been a fairly clear division of brands and products within the Group: Nolan dedicated to polycarbonate helmets, with Grex as the brand access to products offered at competitive prices, while X-lite is the line dedicated since 1998 to racing and composite fiber helmets.

Strengthened by this history – heritage some would say – Nolangroup is changing its structure today: the new management led by Enrico Pellegrino (CEO of Nolangroup since the beginning of this year) has decided to evolve the Nolan brand which from 2024 will target both the polycarbonate and fiber ranges with a racing character now identified with the firma Xseries. A choice that, as stated by the management, position Nolan in the medium-high range of the market and understandably leveraging some aspects such as Made in Italy (the helmets are all produced in Brembate di Sopra, and 90% of the suppliers also come from Italy). Grex and X-lite are then “frozen” to put it in the words of Marta Trezzi (Marketing & Communication Manager at Nolangroup).

The four new features for 2023



Aside from the graphic and color innovations in the pre-existing range, 2024 sees the entry of four new helmets into the Group’s line-up, the introduction of the first modular helmet with a chin guard that reclines up to the rear part of the shell stands out, Nolan’s first “Flip Back”. Let’s see them all in detail.

N60-6 SPORT



It is the evolution of the N60-6 polycarbonate full-face helmet, a helmet with a sports-inspired design. In this 2024 novelty, the rear spoiler stands out and obviously the mandatory UN/ECE 22-06 approval. We find ventilation with Airbooster Technology system, ultrawide scratch-resistant visor (available in clear, dark green, dark smoke, iridium orange, cosmic iridium blue, metal silver and metal gold versions) equipped with Pinlock, the N60-6 is also equipped with a visor VPS sunshade, and EA – Eyewear Adaptive, a system designed to guarantee maximum comfort for those who wear glasses by creating a space for the temples in the pillow cushions, while the interiors (made with eco-friendly fabrics) are removable and washable.

The N100-6 visor is ultrawide and available in clear, dark green, metal silver versions. Here too we find the Pinlock and the VPS sun visor with scratch-resistant and fog-resistant treatment and as regards the communication system, the N100-6 is predisposed for N-COM communication systems.

The 60-6 Sport is already available in five graphics in sizes from 2XS to 3XL, with 6 internal shells and 2 external shells, at a recommended retail price ranging between 249.99 and 279.99 euros.

N100-6



Another novelty for 2024 is the N100-6, a modular flip-up in polycarbonate, with double UN/ECE 22-06 (P/J) approval and rotation movement of the chin guard with elliptical trajectory to reduce the dimensions of the front part to a minimum when the chin guard is open and minimize the “sailing” effect when riding with the chin guard raised.

N100-6 features the Dual Action opening system, which allows the chin guard to be opened even with just one hand but at the same time reduces the risk of accidental opening, as the chin guard can only be opened after having operated the first lever, and then act on a second lever.

We also find the LPC – Liner Positioning Control function for an optimal fit while the interior is characterized by Top Clima Comfort technology with eco-sustainable fabric and cap with mesh structure.

N100-6 It is available in five graphic variants (including the Legend Czech N-Com – Touring version of the Replica) in sizes from 2XS to 3XL, with 6 internal shells and 2 external shells. The marketing date is February 2024, prices will vary between 399.99 and 529.99 euros.

N120-1: the first Nolan flip-back



L’N120-1 and ithe first flip-back in Nolan’s history, a modular helmet that combines the sporting and touring essence, where the chin guard – when open – rotates to the rear part of the helmet. Present the double UN/ECE 22-06 (P/J) approval that is, thanks also to the opening system called Dual Action, it can therefore be used in the open face version (J approval) or as an integral one (P approval). For ventilation it is equipped with Airbooster Technology, with the flow of air entering from the upper intake which is conducted towards the most critical areas, to avoid possible dispersions, while the interiors (in eco-sustainable fabrics and 3D shaped pillows) allow adjusting the positioning of the liner via the LPC – Liner Positioning Control function. The N120-1 visor is ultrawide, scratch-resistant and available in clear, dark green, metal silver versions; there is no shortage of VPS sun visor with automatic recall and Pinlock.

The N120-1 has provision for i N-COM communication systems and is equipped with a Microlock2 strap, while as far as measurements are concerned we find sizes from 2XS to 3XL, with 6 internal shells and 2 external shells. Availability of the N120-1 starts from November 2023in four graphics and at a price that will vary between 369.99 and 469.99 euros

X-804 RS Ultra Carbon



The latest innovation for 2024 for Nolan is the racing helmet X-804 RS Ultra Carbon: born in continuity with the X-lite X-803, and is the spearhead of the Nolan fiber helmet line, from today characterized by the Xseries signature. As required, the approval is UN/ECE 22-06, and is made of carbon fiberwith four different shells covering sizes from 2XS to 3XL.

Equipped with NERS, i.e. the Nolan Emergency Release System which easily allows rescue personnel to remove the cheek pads from the

helmet while still worn by the rider, for this top of the range Nolan has sought maximum performance in terms of visibility, ventilation, comfort and aerodynamic performance.

X-804 RS Ultra Carbon is equipped with the Safety Visor Lock system, which avoids the risk of accidental opening at high speeds. The visor (available in Clear, Dark Green, Dark Smoke, Iridium Orange, Cosmic Iridium Blue, Iridium Red, Metal Gold, Metal Silver variants) is ultrawide and flat to offer superior and lateral visibility, is scratch-resistant and is equipped with Pinlock. The mechanism has a screw safety fixing system and the visor has an adjustable positioning, while the interiors of the new X-804 RS Ultra Carbon are characterized by Carbon Fitting Racing Experience padding made with active carbon filaments, a thermo-adjustable, antistatic and dissipative element to ensure maximum comfort in the race, where the cap facilitates the diffusion of air in the upper part of the head and the pillows are 3D shaped for a better fit: the cheek pad and chin strap covers are removable and washable.

The system stands out RAS–Racetrack Aerodynamic Spoiler, developed in collaboration with the official Nolan pilots. It is a spoiler designed through computerized fluid dynamics studies and wind tunnel tests, but it can also be removed to adapt to different driving conditions and situations, even less extreme ones on the track, where the predisposition for the classic “camel” will also be useful. back” for hydration during races.

The new flagship racing helmet in the Nolan range is available in 4 replica liveries (C. Stoner 10th Anniversary, C. Checa, C. Davies, I. Lecuona) a MotoGP and SBK graphic and 5 other graphics including the single-color in exposed carbon with glossy and matte finish. Recommended retail prices for the X-804 RS Ultra Carbon range from 649.99 to 899.99 euros. Not available from November 2023.