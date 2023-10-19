The financial results of the companies accumulate their second quarter on the decline, which causes the main technology companies to correct their growth forecasts. In the face of a foreseeable recession, the most common measure is to contract the size of the company to reduce its exposure and minimize costs. The first symptom of this readjustment is layoffs.

Nokia has just announced in a statement that it will lay off 14,000 employees due to falling profits. It is the second major crisis for the Finnish firm after its debacle in the mobile phone industry.

Reduce staff to reduce costs. With this announcement, the Finnish telecommunications company aims to go from the current 86,000 employees to 72,000 to reduce production costs. With this measure, the company aims to obtain savings of between 800 and 1,200 million euros by the end of 2026 compared to 2023 figures. This represents a reduction of between 10% and 15% in personnel costs.

The effects of the massive dismissal of those 14,000 employees would be felt in the short and medium term, reducing spending by 400 million euros by 2024 and another 300 million euros in 2025, to which will be added the savings in costs of mobile networks, services network and cloud of the corporation.

The slowdown in demand. However, the telephone brand has highlighted that the number of layoffs is not definitive, setting a range of between 9,000 and 14,000 fewer employees, which will be adjusted depending on the evolution of inflation and the market response. “[…] “The timing of market recovery is uncertain, we are not standing still but taking decisive action at three levels: strategic, operational and cost,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, in the statement.

Nokia presented less than encouraging financial results as a result of the slowdown in demand that has caused the stabilization of sales after the deployment of 5G networks. This translates into a gross profit of 708 million euros in the first three quarters, which implies a drop of 35.4% compared to the results of 2022. In this period, net sales of 16,551 million euros were recorded, which is 5.2% less than the same period in 2023 and 20% year-on-year.

It is not an isolated case. Nokia’s move is not an isolated case. The main technology companies are beginning to react to an economy threatened by recession and high inflation that increases production costs. According to data from the Layoff.fyi portal, the sectors most affected by new rounds of layoffs in 2023 are distribution and sales, consumer and hardware.

Number of layoffs by sector compared to 2022. Source: Layoffs.fyi

A few days ago, LinkedIn announced the dismissal of 668 employees due to the drop in business figures and the closure of its app in China, as published by Eldiario.es. Google made a similar decision just a month ago with the announcement of layoffs for several hundred employees, adding to the 12,000 that the company had laid off at the beginning of the year. Qualcomm took the same path, laying off 1,200 employees, many of them from its engineering division.

The end of a downward trend. The economy is a roller coaster in which after a steep descent there usually comes a rise with the same inclination. Thus, after two quarters of chaining downward figures in the number of layoffs, the trend seems to be reversing with an increase in the number of employees laid off due to an uncertain economic scenario that forces companies to contain spending.

Record of layoffs during 2022 and 2023. Source: Layoffs.fyi

Imagen | Flickr (Open Grid Scheduler)