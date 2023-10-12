Almost everyone now uses wireless headphones, and possibly with noise cancellation, a feature that also reaches very, very cheap models, especially on days like Prime Day, which in October has a second part on Amazon.

In the so-called Prime Offer Party there are not one or two wireless Bluetooth headsets on offer, and what is better is that they are top brands that have lowered the price of their models, starting for example with Sony.

For much less than 50 euros you can have good headphones with ANC and from a well-known brand, such as Oppo, which also has an important presence on these Prime Days.

Normally, the sales that have been activated on Amazon last 48 hours, that is, during October 10 and 11, set as the duration of the sales event. However, it is possible that some of the most notable bargains may run out of stock.

That means you better hurry up to make your purchase if you find a deal that suits you.

As is usually the case on days like these, the offers change depending on demand and availability, so we have launched a live stream to follow all the changes and news.

In it you can be aware of all the new offers that are activated, coupons and more surprises from the Prime Offers Party.

Sony WH1000XM5

Sony’s most advanced active noise canceling headphones allow you to isolate yourself from external noise with adaptive noise cancellation control that allows you to have the best sound quality…

These headband helmets are not small, but they are very comfortable, one of the most comfortable in the sector. In addition, they sound like few others and have noise cancellation that is surely the best we have been able to test.

The Sony WH100XM5 are suitable for listening to music, but their microphones work so well that for working and making video calls they are also a more than acceptable option.

Furthermore, if anything has been proven with previous Sony models, it is that they work well and last many many years.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

The second generation of the brand’s top TWS headphones come with active noise cancellation 2.0 and wireless charging, as well as a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds…

The design of these headphones is quite particular, especially in silver, although the ones that drop in price a lot are usually the white ones, which are identical inside.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 have top-notch ANC, with various intensities you can choose from, including a transparency mode that only lets voices through.

They are one of the tough rivals for other Sony headphones or even for the AirPods Pro, since they are compatible with iOS.

Nothing Ear (2)

The new generation of True Wireless headphones from Nothing arrives with many more customization options and Hi-Res audio support, maintaining its design and improving noise cancellation.

Nothing did so well with its first headphones that they repeat and improve, solving the problems most mentioned in the first edition, especially with the ANC.

The box is more compact and lighter, improves battery life and maintains an application that is one of the best in the sector, with an equalizer. Furthermore, the price not only has not increased but has decreased, even more so in Amazon offers.

The Nothing Ear (2) is a good option, especially if the design catches your attention.

SHOKZ OpenRun

These bone conduction headphones are waterproof and have great autonomy. They are also perfect for runners.

Bone conduction headphones are increasingly popular, especially for those who are uncomfortable with in-ear models. They require some acclimatization to their sound, yes, but they are quite comfortable, especially in sports like running.

The Shokz OpenRun are one of the best in their class and are also now somewhat cheaper, which is appreciated because it is true that they are not usually cheap.

Their weight is just 26 grams, so you will barely notice that you are wearing them.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

With ANC and a very well-crafted sound, these Jabra headphones are an economical option even for exercising with them.

Among audio lovers, Jabra is a very well-regarded brand, and it should also be noted that they have headphones that are really affordable, such as the Elite 7 Pro, which are ideal for those who like ultra-compact designs.

They are barely noticeable in the ear if you are wearing them and they fall well below 100 euros, so as a low-cost alternative with quality audio they are not bad at all.

Oppo Enco Air 2

With a design similar to the AirPods, these headphones have wireless charging and ANC, so for the price they are a real bargain.

Simplicity above all, that is the bet of the Oppo Enco Air2. That and a price that is much lower than that of other similar models, especially if we talk about well-known brands.

For what they cost in this Prime Offers party there are only other models from quite unknown brands, almost all of them without ANC.

