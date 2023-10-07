The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne is brutal, so it is normal that they are going to continue the story on Netflix.

Good news for fans of animated series with an adult tone! Netflix has announced the renewal of Castlevania: Nocturne for a second season, ensuring that this exciting adaptation of Konami’s popular video game franchise will continue to captivate viewers.

The original Castlevania series, which ran for four seasons, earned critical and fan acclaim for its stunning animation, captivating narrative, and fidelity to the video game series. Now, Castlevania: Nocturne has followed in the same successful footsteps and has been renewed after its debut on Netflix.

What is it about?

Castlevania: Nocturne de Netflix

The plot of Castlevania: Nocturne is set more than 300 years after the events of the original series. Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution of 1792, the series presents a plot in which the aristocracy seeks to resurrect the “vampire Messiah,” a threat to humanity. A brave Caribbean sorceress named Annette enlists the help of Richter Belmont to lead the resistance against this imminent threat.

Since its release, Castlevania: Nocturne has been a smash hit on Netflix. The series quickly skyrocketed on the platform’s popularity charts. Since it entered the Top 10 in English and in 40 other countries during the first five days of its broadcast. In addition to its audience success, the series has also garnered critical praise for its quality.

The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne promises to maintain the same narrative and visual quality that has captivated fans. Most of the cast is expected to return for this next installment, with creator Clive Bradley and showrunner Kevin Kolde once again at the helm. Production will continue to be handled by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation, with Sam and Adam Deats directing. Following the rule: If something works, don’t touch it.

Video games finally have the right treatment.

2023 has been a banner year for fans of video game adaptations in film and television, with notable releases such as Castlevania: Nocturne, HBO’s The Last of Us series, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Twisted Metal series, and the third season of Netflix’s The Witcher. Plus, there are numerous exciting video game adaptations on the way. Such as a Fallout series and a God of War series, signaling a bright future for video game fans on the big and small screen.

Do you like Castlevania: Nocturne? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.