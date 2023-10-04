This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry has also been divided equally between three researchers: Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov, for the discovery and synthesis of “quantum dots”.

Quantum dots. The Nobel Committee in Chemistry has awarded the 2023 prize “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.” His contributions have been vital for technologies such as LEDs to achieve their current relevance.

These quantum dots are very small nanoparticles. So much so that its very scale determines its properties. These particles have not only been fundamental in the development of technologies such as LEDs and QLEDs, which are now ubiquitous, they are also used in oncological surgery and other fields.

And color is one of these properties that, thanks to the work of these experts, we can manipulate on a subatomic scale. “Quantum dots have several fascinating and unusual properties. Importantly, they have different colors depending on their size,” explained Johan Åqvist, president of the Committee in charge of awarding the prize, in a press release.

The favorites. On this occasion the pools have not been as correct as in the last rulings. Among the favorites were researchers such as Omar M. Yaghi and Omar Farha, for contributions to lattice chemistry, and the synthesis of metal-organic frameworks and covalent organic structures.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry. This is the 115th time that this award has been awarded since its institution in 1901. 189 people had received this award until this year, two of whom, Frederick Sanger and Barry Sharpless, have been double awarded. To these two we can add Marie Curie, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry after having received the Nobel Prize in Physics.

In addition to Curie, seven other women have received this award, including Irène Joliot-Curie, her daughter. The last woman to receive this award was Carolyn R. Bertozzi last year.

