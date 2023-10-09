Claudia Goldin wins the 2023 Nobel Prize for Economics

Claudia Goldin won the award Nobel Prize for Economics 2023. This was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The prestigious prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, is the latest of this year’s Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million SEK.

The award was given to Goldin “for advancing our understanding of market outcomes female work“. Goldin, we read in the motivations, discovered the key factors of gender differences in the labor market.

Who is Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics

Claudia Goldin was born in New York City in 1946 to a Jewish family and grew up in the Parkchester housing project in the Bronx. As a child, she was determined to become an archaeologist, but after reading Paul de Kruif’s The Microbe Hunters (1927) in middle school, she was drawn to bacteriology.

When he was in high school, he completed a summer microbiology course at the Cornell University and after graduating from Bronx High School of Science she entered the Cornell University with the intention of studying microbiology. As a sophomore, she took a class with Alfred Kahn“whose utter delight in using economics to uncover hidden truths did for economics what Paul de Kruif’s stories had done for microbiology.”

She became fascinated with regulation and industrial organization, the topics that interested Kahn, and wrote her master’s thesis on regulation of communications satellites. After earning his bachelor’s degree in economics from Cornell, Goldin she entered the economics doctoral program at the University of Chicago with the intention of studying industrial organization. She began her doctoral program in that field, but after Gary Becker came to Chicago she added labor economics and then gravitated to economic history with Robert W. Fogel.

He wrote his doctoral thesis on slavery in antebellum U.S. cities and Southern industry. He earned a Ph.D. in 1972. After graduate school, Goldin taught at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Princeton University, and the University of Pennsylvania before joining the economics department from Harvard University in 1990, where she was the research director. She was the first woman to be offered a position in that department.

