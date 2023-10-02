The 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for discoveries that “led to the approval of two highly successful mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines in late 2020. The vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented serious illnesses in many other people.” The announcement was made as per tradition at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, and broadcast live via the Internet and social networks.

The Nobel Prize and value

Prize for Physiology or Medicine is the official name of the award, awarded at the opening of Nobel Week. The value rises this year to 11 million Swedish crowns (it was 10 million in recent years), at today’s exchange rate around 950 thousand euros.