How did Noah Baumbach go from wanting to run away from the project to being proud of the blockbuster of the year?

What happens when a well-known director in the indie world thinks that the next film he will co-write is a “bad idea”? Well, if we talk about Noah Baumbach and the film Barbie, the answer is surprising. Yes, you read that right, Noah Baumbach didn’t want anything to do with Barbie at first. But hey, life takes many turns.

How Greta Gerwig dragged Baumbach into the project

Imagine being part of a project that has exceeded one billion at the box office. Sounds good, right? But that wasn’t what Noah Baumbach had in mind when he joined the creative team behind Barbie, the film that has swept this 2023 and has become the highest grossing of the year so far. The man almost ran away.

“Greta got me into this,” Baumbach commented during a Q&A organized by WGA West and Variety. At first, the screenwriter thought the project was nothing short of a potential catastrophe. Margot Robbie, a producer on the project through LuckyChap Entertainment, approached Greta Gerwig to write the film. Gerwig accepted with one condition: that Baumbach also participate.

Baumbach’s reasons

The director had serious doubts because he did not see developed characters or plots. Come on, he thought that the project had nowhere to go. But then Greta Gerwig showed him some pages with a very specific idea: Barbie facing the complexity of life. Baumbach was fascinated; Suddenly, he was seeing a story about accepting mortality and the complexities of life that really moved him.

When your work becomes such a fluid collaboration that you feel like it’s the best thing you’ve ever done, something must be going very right. Baumbach came to think that this was the best work he and Gerwig had created.. Although he had reservations about it at first, his trust in Gerwig’s judgment convinced him that there really was something special about the project.

The secret formula of the Millionaire Doll

Beyond prejudices and previous opinions about Barbie, it must be taken into account that this doll has been an icon of popular culture since it was launched in 1959. Since then, Barbie has had countless jobs, companions and vehicles; a whole universe that has now been brought to the big screen in a spectacular way. All this cultural and social heritage, which has always been a perfect breeding ground for stories, contrasts in an interesting way with Noah Baumbach’s initial doubts.

And if we talk about franchises that have made the leap from toy to movie, we can’t help but think of Transformers or GI Joe. Although these had a more action-oriented and special effects approach, Barbie has managed to balance pure entertainment with a deeper message. This perfect balance could be part of his success and is perhaps what finally convinced Baumbach to jump on the bandwagon. Now, if they manage to maintain this level in future installments, we could be facing the next great film franchise.

More than a doll

The film has proven to be a phenomenon. It has grossed $1.3 billion and has been praised for its humor, emotional depth and innovative storytelling. Margot Robbie played Barbie and Ryan Gosling played Ken, accompanied by a stellar cast that includes Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon, among others. This film has broken all expectations and has earned the respect of both the public and critics.showing that even ideas that seem “terrible” can be transformed into pure gold.

ACCOMPANY CHRONICLE: USA CINEMA – AME4097. LOS ANGELES (UNITED STATES), 07/19/2023.- Photograph provided by Warner Bros where actress Margot Robbie appears during a fragment of the film “Barbie”. There are films that manage to become a phenomenon even before they are released. The ‘boom’ of “Barbie”, a film directed by Greta Gerwig, proves this, by ensuring that both passionate lovers of the doll and those who are indifferent to it await its release with interest. Tenderness, humorous pills and a deep critical sense about the gender roles imposed by society merge in a film that once again highlights the vision of Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), a filmmaker who shone with independent subgenres and which today is one of the biggest revelations in the industry. EFE/ Warner Bros EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

It’s amazing what a little vision and creative collaboration can do. Noah Baumbach went from nearly quitting to co-writing one of the biggest movie hits of the year. The moral of the story could be: never underestimate the power of a good idea, even if it doesn’t seem like it at first.. Now, who wants to go see Barbie a second time?