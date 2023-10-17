

Karel Horn is chairman of the cooperative, a collaboration between citizens and farmers who want to make the village of Bathmen energy neutral and gas-free. This varies from focusing on making farms and homes more sustainable to realizing solar parks or bio-gas installations. Horn was unpleasantly surprised by the news. “The reliability of the government is starting to decline significantly. We are trying to contribute from the bottom up to the energy transition and improving the sustainability of our farmers. Now, for example, an initiative in Zuidloo that we have been working on for years is being undermined. That is extremely frustrating for everyone. Those farmers have invested a lot of money and it now appears that this solar park is out of the question.”