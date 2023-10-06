THE VOICE OF PEKANBARU – Beauty Creator Jemima Livia has used special care products to improve the presence of the skin barrier, but the results seem to be less than satisfactory. Acne keeps appearing and the rashes don’t stop.

He explained in more depth about the skin barrier, which is the main key to healthy skin, and it is important to care for it with the right care at home.

Even though we often discuss skin care and product reviews, do we really understand the skin barrier?

Have we taken other key steps to maintain a healthy skin barrier?

We often hear about skin barrier, but what exactly is it?

Quoted from Jemima Livia’s YouTube channel on Friday, October 6 2023, in simple terms, the skin barrier or stratum corneum is the outermost layer of our skin.

It acts as the first protective shield against dust, pollution and other elements.

For beauty care, the skin barrier consists of keratin and lipids, which are comparable to cement and bricks, forming our skin’s defense.

If the components are disrupted or their production is hampered, the skin barrier can become weak or even damaged.

The keratin and lipids in the skin barrier also help lock in moisture in our skin, preventing water loss.

However, if this component is disturbed, the skin can become dry, irritated, and susceptible to various problems.

Several daily habits can damage the skin barrier, such as washing your face excessively, using products that are too harsh, exposure to UV rays, and others.

What are the signs of a damaged skin barrier? Persistent acne, breakouts, dull skin, and irritation can be indicators.

To repair the skin barrier, there are several simple steps you can take.

First, stop using skin care products for a while and focus on hydration.

Choose products with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and panthenol to help restore skin moisture.

Second, limit the frequency of washing your face and choose a gentle facial wash with a balanced pH.

Third, avoid sweet foods, because these foods can trigger skin problems such as acne.

Apart from that, pay attention to daily hygiene such as pillowcases, avoid excessive stress, and make sure you get enough sleep.

By following these steps, it is hoped that the skin barrier can recover and become healthy again.

After that, additional skin care can be carried out as needed.

Don’t forget to choose products that are skin barrier friendly and safe to use. Hopefully these tips are useful for all of our skin health. Thank you for watching!”