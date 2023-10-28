It’s called Whistle and it’s an application, downloadable for free, that reproduces a sound similar to that of a whistle. Even if the sound effect is less loud… It is advertised on some Nerazzurri fan forums and on social media

The 30,000 whistles purchased, then banned also through a fine for anyone identified as using one inside the San Siro. The Curva Nord, which on its Instagram page denounced “yet another abuse… The law is not the same for everyone”, is however preparing an unfriendly welcome for Lukaku. It remains to be seen whether the whistles will be distributed together with the ultras fanzine. Meanwhile, on social media there are many fans who are organizing themselves through an app, Whistle, which reproduces the sound of various whistles. The sound is not as high-pitched as that of a real whistle, but the noise is still noticeable. Especially if this app was downloaded and then used by thousands of people all at once. All you need is a sufficiently charged phone battery…