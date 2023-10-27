Spider-Man: No Way Home

They have revealed Concept Art for Spider-Man: No Way Home that reveals the plans they had for this epic film.

Attention SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. As we already know, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers made the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and helped Tom Holland’s version. But what we didn’t know is that there were plans for Doctor Strange and Spider-Man to change reality and reach Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the two Marc Webb installments.

Now, artist Phil Saunders has shown off the art from the film. Copyrighted images can be viewed at this link.

These are his words.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Multiverse Chase Keyframes.

“One of the first ideas for chasing Spidey and Dr. Strange through the multiverse was to have them fight over the source of the spell (in this first version, the Book of Vishanti) through scenes from previous films. They gave us a couple of days to play with that idea, taking screenshots from the movies and painting Spidey and Doc. I liked the idea of ​​taking the familiar shots and changing the gravity and point of view so that the characters had a completely different orientation to that of action.”

Do you think it would have been a good idea? Without a doubt, the film had enough emotion and fan service and these scenes would not have contributed as much either. So the fight between Doctor Strange and Spider-Man takes place in the Mirror Dimension and is pretty epic. In addition, we can see the villains of those installments with their original actors.

Did you like Spider-Man: No Way Home?

