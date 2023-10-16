The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has a good number of villains and now we know the reasons why we don’t see Kraven, the hunter.

It has been revealed that Sony Pictures prevented Marvel Studios from including Kraven the Slayer in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This news has left us wondering what the film would have been like if this iconic villain had been part of the plot. Below, we tell you more details about this surprising decision.

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, a book written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales and Gavin Edwards, has shed light on the creative process behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest successes of this universe has been the collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to bring the spider hero, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Since the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, grossed more than $1,921 million.

Everyone gained from the agreement.

In this film, viewers saw Tom Holland as Peter Parker join the variants played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to face several classic Spider-Man villains that we had seen in previous installments.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home could have had a different narrative if the writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, had had the opportunity to include Kraven the Slayer as a villain in the third sequel. Unfortunately, they were told that this villain “wasn’t available until Sony established him in a solo movie.” This creative hurdle forced the team to explore other story options.

Tom Holland also revealed that director Jon Watts approached him about a film centered on Kraven pursuing Peter Parker, which would have been consistent with his public identity and Quentin Beck’s murder accusation. However, this idea was scrapped in favor of the independent film that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Its release date is August 30, 2024, although it could vary due to the Hollywood strike.

There are doubts with this film.

The delay of Kraven the Hunter has generated uncertainty about its quality and success, which could influence a future collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony. While it’s unlikely the MCU will use Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version of Kraven if Sony’s film isn’t well-received, the door to pitting the Hunter against Spider-Man could still be open if the character proves to be a hit. In fact, he could join Venom, Morbius or The Vulture.

Kraven the Hunter Poster

Luckily, Spider-Man: No Way Home showed how to unite different Cinematic Universes, so in the coming years we will have to pay attention to everything they are preparing.